Lubbock- Elton Sanders, Jr., 73, of Lubbock, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Idalou Cemetery.
Elton was born August 8, 1946 in Nacogdoches to Elton Sr. and Laverne Sanders. He attended schools in Idalou and proudly served with the U. S. Army in Vietnam. He worked as an electrician for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Helena Conners.
Elton is survived by his sons, Aaron Sanders and his wife, April of Slaton and Elton Shane Sanders and his wife, LaSha of Bacliff; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Austin and Cameron Sanders.
The family suggest memorials be made to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020