Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Iglesia de Jesus El Mesias
1925 - 2019
Emilia Casanova Obituary
Lubbock- 94, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Iglesia de Jesus El Mesias. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Emilia was born May 25, 1925 in Harlingen, TX to Margarita Rodriguez and Seferino Enriquez. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Rosalba Hernandez; two sons, Hilarion Hernandez and Bobby Casanova; three grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
