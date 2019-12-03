|
Lubbock- 94, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Iglesia de Jesus El Mesias. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Emilia was born May 25, 1925 in Harlingen, TX to Margarita Rodriguez and Seferino Enriquez. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Rosalba Hernandez; two sons, Hilarion Hernandez and Bobby Casanova; three grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019