Lubbock- Emilio Valdez passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. We will gather for a memorial service and viewing at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 followed by a visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather for his funeral services at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel with military honors to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. A tribute of Emilio's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Emilio Valdez was born on June 8, 1947 to Salvador and Pilar Vasquez Valdez in Mathis, TX.
He is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the US Air Force as a Jet Engine Technician. He retired as a Master Sergeant after 23 years of service. He served in many callings including Branch President, and High Councilman in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a sports enthusiast as an athlete and as a fan. His quiet acts of service touched the lives of so many. When he took time for himself, he loved to fish, hunt, camp, and he was a pretty good bowler too. Most conversations you had with him ended with a smile.
Survivors include his children, Emilio Steven (Nicole) Valdez, Jr. of Flower Mound, TX, Sylvia (Steve) Bond of Rocklin, CA, Deborah Valdez (Jan) Richardson of Concord, CA and Benjamin (Rhiannon) Valdez of Novato, CA; grandchildren, Jasmine Montoya, Gabriel (Amanda) Valdez, Jordan Valdez, Hannah Bond, Alyssa Bond, Ava Bond, Zoe Richardson, Andi Richardson, Adrian Valdez, and Ariana Valdez; siblings, Reynaldo "Rene" (Shirley) Valdez, MaryLou (Louis) Garcia, Gloria (Santiago) Rangel, Esmeralda (Julio) Rodriguez, Roy (Jodi) Valdez and Victor (Velma) Valdez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Salvador (Nickie) Valdez; and a sister, Lydia (Andrew) Huerta.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019