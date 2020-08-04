Lubbock- Emily Rider finished her journey here on earth on July 29, 2020. She was born to Lester and Elaine Perrin on October 19, 1953 in Henrietta, Texas. Her family moved to Lubbock in 1959 for her parents to begin teaching careers at Lubbock Christian College. Emily graduated from Lubbock Christian High School and went on to attended Lubbock Christian College where she received her Associates Degree before going on to receive a nursing degree in 1975 from the University of Texas System Wide School of Nursing in Fort Worth. She earned her Masters Degree in Medical Science in 1980 from UT Arlington. The majority of her early nursing career was spent working in Labor & Delivery at Lubbock General Hospital where she worked as a charge nurse and was also very active with the Childrens Miracle Network Telethon. She began teaching at South Plains College Nursing School in 1990 and retired in December, 2016. During her 25+ years in teaching it gave her so much joy to influence and encourage future nurses. Her students adored her, which was evident anytime she saw one of them around Lubbock as they would stop to hug her neck and tell her how much they loved and appreciated her. Emily was a loyal and faithful member at Vandelia Church of Christ since 1959 when her family began attending there. She found many of her best friends there and raised her children in this church. She taught many children's bible classes throughout the years, but her favorite thing about church most recently was being able to teach and interact with the kids in the Vandelia Village neighborhood during the Summer Lunch Program and Wednesday night meal and classes. She loved spending time with her fellow South Plains College instructors, her Bible Study group, her book club and her Saturday morning coffee friends. She loved God and lived in such a way that His light shined through her to everyone she came in contact with. Emily loved her family and rarely went anywhere without one or all of her children by her side. She was especially fond of her 3 grandchildren, which is why she almost never missed one of their events. From baseball and basketball games, soccer matches to gymnastics and dance showcases, she showed up for all of it. Emily's health was challenging for her, but she never let it slow her down. She always persevered and she did it with a smile on her face. She was an inspiration to so many and will be missed by all. Emily is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Elaine Perrin of Lubbock and her brother, David Perrin of Lubbock. She leaves behind her daughter, Sarah Clark and husband Danny of Lubbock, son Matthew Rider, daughter, Amy Rider and wife, Kristin of Lubbock, 3 grandchildren, Dean and Audrey Clark and John Humble, brother Doug Perrin and wife, Dana of Cedar Hill, TX, brother Tim Perrin and wife, Lucy of Malibu, CA, brother Mark Perrin and wife Becky of Dallas, TX, sister-in-law, Dawn Perrin of Lubbock and many cousins and nieces and nephews.



The family will host a come and go visitation on Thursday, August 6th at LCU's Virginia Bryant Park at Legacy Terrace located at the intersection of Eileen Blvd and 26th street from 5-7pm.There will be a closed family service on Sunday, August 9th to celebrate the life of Emily. Any donations in Emily's name can be made to Vandelia Church of Christ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store