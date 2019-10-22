Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Parkway C.O.C.
Emma Grace Cravin


1951 - 2019
Emma Grace Cravin Obituary
Lubbock- 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Emma was born on March 24th 1951 in Lubbock, Texas to Leon Arthur Love and Ocie Henson. She worked at JC Penney. She especially loved to do gift wrapping and Christmas at JC Penney's. She leaves to cherish her husband Roy Cravin; 4 children: Angie Cravin, Roy Cravin Jr., Eddie Cravin and Uturrius (Julia) Cravin; sister, Mary Doris Robertson; 3 brothers, Eddie Love, Lewis Love, and Leon Love; a host of grandkids, great grandkids, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parkway C.O.C. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
