Lubbock- Emma Jackson passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. She was born May 3, 1928, to Roberta Bernice Thompson and James Thompson in Cameron, Texas. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron, Texas, and attended college in Tyler, Texas. Emma will be remembered by her family and friends for her tenacity and resilience displayed throughout her life. Emma was very active in the community. Emma's life-long attempt to serve others in many ways was only the beginning of her legacy. She leaves an imprint in our lives through her beautiful ceramics, her famous recipes, and other prominent works. She leaves to cherish her memory her 7 sons, Elonzy Knighten, Jr. of Denver, CO, Zachary Knighten of Anton, TX, Rhonald Knighten of Griffin, CA, Jed Knighten of Leavenworth, KS, Todd Knighten of Lubbock, TX, D'Aun Knighten of Austin, TX, Taunyette Thompson of Los Angeles, CA, 3 daughters, Renie Knighten, Pam Knighten both of Lubbock, TX, and Shiela Knighten of Lawrenceville, GA; 24 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. James Emma was preceded in death by her parents, James and Roberta Bernice Thompson; and her daughters, Kenyatta (Brenda) Barnes, Tara (Glenda) forward, and Rhonda Griggs. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Viewing will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. 10 people at a time. Remember Face Masks are required.