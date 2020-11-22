Lubbock- In the early morning hours of Saturday, November 14, 2020 Emma Jane (Janie) Brooke peacefully passed into her eternal home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas on May 7, 1926, Janie was raised on a cattle ranch in New Mexico. When Hobbs High School burned down, Janie moved to Los Angeles, California, lived with an older sister and graduated from high school in 1943. She attended college at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico.She married L. Grady Brooke on June 4, 1949, moved to Wolfforth in 1951 and spent many years raising her family on a farm north of Wolfforth. She also worked for the state of Texas, Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD.An amazing piano player who was gifted to play by ear, Janie played in many western bands throughout her life.Survivors include 3 daughters; Marcy (Bart) Oglesby of El Paso, Debbie (Bobby) Hobgood of Shallowater, Tina (Mike) Wright of Wolfforth and 2 sons; Rex Brooke of Lubbock and Gentry (Kendra) Brooke of Amarillo, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.The family expresses their gratitude to Garrison Geriatric Center for the care and compassion Janie was shown in the five and a half years she lived there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Lubbock.