Emma Jean (Bowden) Brown
1954 - 2020
Lubbock- 66 passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020. at 11 a.m. at Victory In Praise. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Emma was born to Myrtle Lee Legans and Jimmy Bowden on June 7, 1954, in Lubbock County. Emma attended Lubbock ISD at Dunbar High School, after school she worked as a lifelong occupation as a home healthcare provider until health started failing her. Emma leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Roy Brown, daughter, Trena Rutherford; son, Michael Smallwood (Shuronda); four brothers, John Florence, Ruben Florence, Robert Young, and Aubrey (Carolyn) Young; two sisters, Debra White and Sheila Green; six grandchildren; a host of family and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
