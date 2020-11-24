Ft. worth formerly of Lubbock - 91 passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Emma Jean was born to Eugene and Le Bertha Florence on February 1, 1929, in Overton, Texas. She attended high school in Ft. Worth, Texas at Terrell High School. She worked as a Nurse's Aide at Methodist Hospital. She also drove a bus for the Lubbock Independent school district and served as a teacher's aide for mentally challenged students earning a teacher of the month certificate. She leaves to mourn her husband, Mr. HM Evans; two sons, Edward Lester(Sandy) and James Lester (Beverly); 13 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.