Emma Lee Sanders
1929 - 2020
Lubbock- 90 passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Mrs. Emma Sanders was born August 19, 1929 in Madisonville, TX to Rev. Alford and Mrs. Susie Johnson. She graduated from Madisonville High School. She graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and dedicated 20 years of her life as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Mrs. Emma leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Sammie Sanders, Sr.; son, Sam Sanders, Jr; grandson, Sheldon Powell; special granddaughter, Ni'Kendra Sylvester; two brothers, Clarence Johnson and James Johnson, Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
