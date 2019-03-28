|
|
Lubbock- Emma Timmons passed away on March 26, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 99 years at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Emma Timmons 's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Survivors include her children, LaJean Roper and husband, Doug; Mike Timmons and wife, Janice; and Howard Timmons and wife, Georgie; grandchildren, Rodney Roper, Andy Timmons and wife, Lauren; Tillery Sims and husband, Doug; Dusty Timmons and wife, Heather; Kiley Timmons and wife, Carrollyn, Tracie Hunger and husband, Drew; Latricia Page and husband, Travis; Tamara Smallwood and husband, Bill; 24 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Churbie and John Carl King; husband, Herman Timmons; grandchildren, Cari McLarty and Brandon Davis Timmons; sisters, Wayce Wartes, Ila Faye Fisher, Ruby Richardson, and Judy Riddle.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019