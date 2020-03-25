Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Emmanuel Gerardo Garcia


1978 - 2020
Emmanuel Gerardo Garcia Obituary
Rio Grande City- 41, passed away, Monday, March 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Emmanuel was born October 30, 1978 to Elsa Martinez and Tomas Garcia. He is survived by his mother, Elsa Martinez; sister, Gloria Martinez; three brothers, Tomas Garcia, Arnold Martinez, and Jose Martinez; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
