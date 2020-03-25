|
|
Rio Grande City- 41, passed away, Monday, March 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Emmanuel was born October 30, 1978 to Elsa Martinez and Tomas Garcia. He is survived by his mother, Elsa Martinez; sister, Gloria Martinez; three brothers, Tomas Garcia, Arnold Martinez, and Jose Martinez; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020