Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Venue on Broadway
2202 Broadway
Emmett Carroll Bobbitt


1941 - 2020
Emmett Carroll Bobbitt Obituary
Lubbock- Emmett Carroll Bobbitt, 78, of Lubbock passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Emmett was born August 13, 1941 in Clarendon, Texas, to Hardy and Nadine (Kerley) Bobbitt. He graduated from Clarendon High School and started working for GTE on September 1, 1959. He was relocated to Memphis, Texas where he worked for 10 years before retiring in Hobbs, New Mexico after 12 years. Emmett married Shirley Mann in Clarendon on August 2, 1963. In 1998, they moved to Lubbock to be with their family. Emmett was an outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing. He was a talented handyman, wood worker, and a collector of guns and knives. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley Bobbitt; daughter, Lisa Raney and husband Chris of Lubbock; daughter in law, Katie Bobbitt Heffron and husband Mike of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Kaytlin, Maggie, and Reagon Raney all of Lubbock, Tyler Bobbitt and wife Cheyenne, and Travis Adams all of Albuquerque.

Emmett was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Bobbitt in 2005; siblings, Buddy Bobbitt, Norma Putman and Pamela Sue Bobbitt.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Clarendon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
