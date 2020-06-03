Lubbock- Emmett Carroll Bobbitt, 78, of Lubbock passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Emmett was born August 13, 1941 in Clarendon, Texas, to Hardy and Nadine (Kerley) Bobbitt. He graduated from Clarendon High School and started working for GTE on September 1, 1959. He was relocated to Memphis, Texas where he worked for 10 years before retiring in Hobbs, New Mexico after 12 years. Emmett married Shirley Mann in Clarendon on August 2, 1963. In 1998, they moved to Lubbock to be with their family. Emmett was an outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing. He was a talented handyman, wood worker, and a collector of guns and knives. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley Bobbitt; daughter, Lisa Raney and husband Chris of Lubbock; daughter in law, Katie Bobbitt Heffron and husband Mike of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Kaytlin, Maggie, and Reagon Raney all of Lubbock, Tyler Bobbitt and wife Cheyenne, and Travis Adams all of Albuquerque.
Emmett was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Bobbitt in 2005; siblings, Buddy Bobbitt, Norma Putman and Pamela Sue Bobbitt.
Memorial services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. Emmett's services will be livestreamed on his webpage at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Following the service the family will have a time of fellowship from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Clarendon Cemetery.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.