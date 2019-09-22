|
Plano- Emogene Lackey Stansell passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Plano, Texas. Emogene was born December 4, 1921 to Johnny and Gladys Lackey at home in the Cedar Hill Community. She graduated from Floydada High School in 1939 and attended Texas Tech.
She married Jack Dawson Stansell in 1940. He preceded her in death in 1990. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gerald Lackey.
Emogene moved to Lubbock from Floydada in 1992. She worked one day a week at Steinmart for 12 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Floydada and attended the Downtown Bible Class in Lubbock. She was a member of the Lubbock's Women's Club, The Bank Ladies and Senior Citizen's dance club.
Emogene moved to Plano in 2013 to be near her daughters and lived independently at The Conservatory of Plano until her death.
Along with being Miss Floydada, Emogene was named one of the Top 10 Most Beautiful Woman in Lubbock in 1945. She was a model for several stores and publications and did several TV commercials.
Her favorite past time was dancing.
Survivors include: Melanie Jan Hennig (Joe), Jill Ann Seal (Fred) and was Mimi to Melanie Shay Girard (Jimmy), Brandon Joe Hennig (Wendy), Jessica Jill Norton (Matthew), and Zachary Jack Seal (Kendra). She was blessed with 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A private family interment in Floydada is planned and a private family Celebration of Life will be held in Frisco.
Ted Dickey West Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019