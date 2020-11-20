1/1
Emory Moore
Lubbock- The family of Emory Chadwick (Chad) Moore will celebrate his life of 85 years at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

The gates of Heaven have opened wide and welcomed veteran, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Emory Chadwick (Chad) Moore. Chad was born in Longview, Texas, on October 25, 1935, to J.L. and Margaret Ann Moore. He graduated from Dimmitt High School in 1954. Chad enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Arkansas and Germany. When he was honorably discharged from the army, he attended Texas Tech and was a walk-on to the Texas Tech football team. Chad was a proud and distinguished member and alumni of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Before he graduated, he married Linda Ruth Aycock on January 19, 1961. Chad graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1962. He was the owner of Modern Marine and Moore Trucking. Chad worked for A and S Transportation, where he retired as a vice president of operations in 1998. After the death of his wife Linda, he married Suzy Davis on December 31, 1996. He was a member of the Gideons and loved and served God. He and his wife were both members of the First Church of the Nazarene in Lubbock. He was loved very much and will be missed by all of his many friends and family.

Chad leaves behind his wife Suzy Moore of Lubbock, son Michael Chadwick Moore of Brownwood, daughter Kimberly Dawn Pickrell of Littlefield, daughter Pam Peeks of Graham, son Jeff Davis of Dallas, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Ann "Sydney" Chadwick, and John Luther Moore of Dimmitt, Texas, his sister, Shirley Ann Grimes of Lubbock, and his first wife, Linda Ruth Aycock Moore of Lubbock.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
02:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
