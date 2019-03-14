Home

Emzie Mitchell


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emzie Mitchell Obituary
Lubbock- 58, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born to Odeal and Bessie Mitchell on February 29, 1960. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Blanche Mitchell; daughter, Shameka Mitchell; 2 sisters, Mary Bible and Joyce Mitchell; 6 brothers, Odell Mitchell (Shirley), LeRoy Mitchell, Raymond Mitchell, Henry Mitchell, Joe Mitchel (Michelle), and Nathaniel Mitchell (Carletta); 2 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
