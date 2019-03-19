|
Lubbock- Encarnasio "Chon" F Pena, 85 passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Lubbock. Services for Mr. Pena will be 10:00 am, today, March 19, 2019 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with Pastor Tito Ortega officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors.
Encarnasio was born May 25, 1933 in Taft, Texas to Pedro & Concepcion Pena. He married Carmen Alcantar on July 31, 1951 in Lovington, NM. He worked as a detailer for Automax for many years and enjoyed sitting outside, playing and watching baseball, watching wrestling and cooking out. Above all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Pena and wife Louisa of El Paso, Ercarnasio Pena Jr. and wife Linda of Lubbock; two daughters, Adela Vasquez, Christina Garcia both of Lubbock; three brothers, Theodore Pena of Carlisle, Julian Pena of Springtown, Ricardo Pena of Lubbock; two sisters, Juana Cavazos of Lyford, Petra Soliz of Littlefield; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Pena; two daughters, Paula M Pena (1967), Mary Jane Ballejo (2003); two sisters, Santos Morales, Lucia Luna; two brothers, Pete DeLeon, Dorotello Pena
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019