Lorenzo - Enedina "Nadine" Nunez Ybarra, 83, of Lorenzo, TX entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday July 8, 2020. She was born February 23, 1937 En la Villa de Nava, Coahuila Mexico to Vicente and Maria Natividad Nunez.







Enedina was a loving person who had a big heart for everyone and knew no strangers. Her biggest passion was her family. She enjoyed cooking and was also a member of the San Lorenzo Catholic Church. She came to the U.S after marrying her love Alejandro on December 27, 1955 and were married for 65 years. She attended night school and received her nurse aide certificate and worked at Crosbyton hospital taking care of the elderly for numerous years. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones.







Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Alejandro Ybarra, her children; Juan Ybarra, Lilia Ybarra, Mario (Norma) Ybarra, Jose (Olga) Ybarra, her siblings; Hermelinda N. Vasquez, Hector Javier Nunez Juarez, Elizabeth N. de Cordoza, Maria Elsa N. de Ortiz, Vicente N. Juarez, and Hervey N. Juarez, 10 grandchildren; Jaime, Alejandra, Vicente, Marisa, Celia, A.J., Joey, Nicholas, Michael, Victoria, 2 great grandchildren; Isabella and Viviana, and numerous nieces and nephews.







She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings; Catalina N de Garza, Elida N de Reveles.







Graveside services will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lorenzo Cemetery in Lorenzo, Texas. A rosary will be held Friday July 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the San Lorenzo Catholic Church for immediate family only.



Service and arrangements are under the care and direction of Adam's Funeral Home of Lorenzo. Online condolences may be made at adamsfuneral@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store