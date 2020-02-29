|
Lubbock- Enrique T. Martinez lost his battle with cancer and passed Sunday February 23, 2020. He's preceded in death by his father and mother Jose and Maria Martinez and also a brother and sister.
Enrique was loved by many as he leaves behind 2 brothers Carlos and Robert and 2 sisters Rosa and Irma.
Enrique lived a life he loved and had a big heart. Enrique never knew a stranger. He was friendly and welcoming to everyone he met. He was never short of love, He had His nephew Bobby and his wife Crystal and 6 great nieces and nephews who think he hung the moon.
Church services will be at Our Lady of Grace Saturday at 10am.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020