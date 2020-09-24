Lubbock- Erasmo Garcia 65, passed away July 19, 2020 at Audie Murphy VA Hospital in San Antonio, TX.A memorial service will be held in Lubbock, TX September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.Erasmo was born January 11, 1955 in Weslaco, TX to Francisco & Maria Garcia. He was married to Catherine "Deana" Carrillo on September 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, NV.Erasmo was a proud Navy Veteran and served his country for 8 years.He was preceeded in death by his parents and two sisters Esther Valdivia and Odelia Garcia. Erasmo is survived by his wife Deana (Raymond and Robert Ramos) and Son Alex Barajas; surviviors also include brothers and sisters; Richardo Garcia and Virginia Garcia - Hurst, Tx, Reynaldo (Reina) Garcia - Abernathy, Tx, Armando (Mollie) Garcia - Lubbock, Tx, Elida Almanza (Jr) - Snyder, Tx, Guadalupe Lopez - Greenfield, CA, Janie Martinez (Rick) - Abilene, Tx, a host of grandkids, nieces and nephews.