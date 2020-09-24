1/1
Erasmo Garcia
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erasmo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Erasmo Garcia 65, passed away July 19, 2020 at Audie Murphy VA Hospital in San Antonio, TX.

A memorial service will be held in Lubbock, TX September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Erasmo was born January 11, 1955 in Weslaco, TX to Francisco & Maria Garcia. He was married to Catherine "Deana" Carrillo on September 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, NV.

Erasmo was a proud Navy Veteran and served his country for 8 years.

He was preceeded in death by his parents and two sisters Esther Valdivia and Odelia Garcia. Erasmo is survived by his wife Deana (Raymond and Robert Ramos) and Son Alex Barajas; surviviors also include brothers and sisters; Richardo Garcia and Virginia Garcia - Hurst, Tx, Reynaldo (Reina) Garcia - Abernathy, Tx, Armando (Mollie) Garcia - Lubbock, Tx, Elida Almanza (Jr) - Snyder, Tx, Guadalupe Lopez - Greenfield, CA, Janie Martinez (Rick) - Abilene, Tx, a host of grandkids, nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved