1/1
Eric Carrell
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Eric Carrell was a much loved son, father, brother, and friend. He departed this world September 16, 2020. Eric was born to Barbara and Bill Carrell November 21, 1969. He loved his family, boys, and friends, If you knew him, perhaps it blessed you and you share in our loss. He is survived by his parents, sons Ethan Carrell, Heath Carrell, and Cameron Weston, brother Will, sister Tisha Davis (Shawn) and nieces Kylie and Mya Davis. He was greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Delmer and Irene Carrell, John and Stella Hawkins, many friends, and the Lord Jesus Christ who he accepted as his Savior when he was eight, He was loved and he loved much.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved