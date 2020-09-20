Lubbock- Eric Carrell was a much loved son, father, brother, and friend. He departed this world September 16, 2020. Eric was born to Barbara and Bill Carrell November 21, 1969. He loved his family, boys, and friends, If you knew him, perhaps it blessed you and you share in our loss. He is survived by his parents, sons Ethan Carrell, Heath Carrell, and Cameron Weston, brother Will, sister Tisha Davis (Shawn) and nieces Kylie and Mya Davis. He was greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Delmer and Irene Carrell, John and Stella Hawkins, many friends, and the Lord Jesus Christ who he accepted as his Savior when he was eight, He was loved and he loved much.