Lubbock- David Eric Hill, 39, of Lubbock, passed away in the line of duty on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Eric was born to Mark and Susan (Wright) Hill on July 15, 1980 in Levelland, Texas. Eric graduated from Lovington High School in 1998 and went on to attend South Plains College. He graduated from Texas Tech University with his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science. He served the Midland Fire Department from 2007 to 2010. From 2010 until present he served as a firefighter and paramedic with the Lubbock Fire Department eventually earning the rank of Lieutenant. Eric was a member of the International Association of Firefighters as well as the World Series Roping Association.
He had the soul of a cowboy. He was fearless and strong and aspired to own a ranch and leave his legacy to his girls.
He leaves behind two precious daughters, Kynlee Blaze Hill and Kylee Bryce Hill; parents, Mark and Susan Hill, of Lubbock; fiance Taylor Locascio, of Lubbock; sister, Randi Norris and husband Zach and their children Tyson and James of Idalou; grandmothers, Nelda Hill of Colorado City and Barbara Thompson of Lubbock; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as the Fire Fighter brotherhood.
Eric is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dave Wright, Robert Hill and Elbert Bills.
The community may pay their respects on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, Lubbock. Services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Rip Griffin Center located on the Lubbock Christian University campus. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lubbock Children's Home, IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center, or Gypsy Heart Horse Rescue.
