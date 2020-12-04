1/1
Eric Robert Rodriguez
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Eric Robert Rodriguez, 38, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Eric was born July 19, 1982 in Lubbock, Texas to Robert Garcia Rodriguez and Mary Castro Rodriguez.

Eric enjoyed playing horseshoes and had a passion for football, basketball and was an avid Cowboys fan. He loved cooking and spending time with his family and loved to go out dancing.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday December 4, 2020 at Calvillo Funeral Home 206 East 19th St. Lubbock. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 with Deacon Joe Morin officiating at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home.

Eric is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Juan and Fidencia Castro and paternal grandparents: Jose and Francisca Rodriguez.

He is survived by his parents; Robert and Mary Rodriguez, brothers; Mark Castro and Charlie Rodriguez, girlfriend; Mari Medina, stepdaughter; Devoni Jimenez, granddaughter; Kamari Flores, nephews; Anthony and Ivan Castro and niece; Alyssa Castro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79403
806-765-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved