Lubbock- Eric Robert Rodriguez, 38, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Eric was born July 19, 1982 in Lubbock, Texas to Robert Garcia Rodriguez and Mary Castro Rodriguez.



Eric enjoyed playing horseshoes and had a passion for football, basketball and was an avid Cowboys fan. He loved cooking and spending time with his family and loved to go out dancing.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday December 4, 2020 at Calvillo Funeral Home 206 East 19th St. Lubbock. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 with Deacon Joe Morin officiating at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home.



Eric is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Juan and Fidencia Castro and paternal grandparents: Jose and Francisca Rodriguez.



He is survived by his parents; Robert and Mary Rodriguez, brothers; Mark Castro and Charlie Rodriguez, girlfriend; Mari Medina, stepdaughter; Devoni Jimenez, granddaughter; Kamari Flores, nephews; Anthony and Ivan Castro and niece; Alyssa Castro.



