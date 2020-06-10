Lubbock- Erin Christine Pinson was born February 1, 1994 in Abilene, Texas and passed from this life on June 6, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 26 years at 10:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Private family graveside services will follow in Levelland. Friends are invited to sign the virtual guest book and share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Anyone who knew Erin, knew how special she was. There was just something about her that was memorable. Her sister said, "Erin was a comet that burned too bright and too fast and flew through our lives so quickly". Erin loved everyone she met but she loved two people just a little bit more. She loved Tyler and Sage with every ounce in her little body. Erin was a burst of energy when she entered a room. Erin loved harder, laughed louder, sang better, knew everyone, and was always in a hurry, she was a comet. When Sage was born, she was born with that same spark. The flame has been lit and passed on. When Erin found out she had Invasive Ductal Breast cancer at the age of 24 in January 2019, she relied on her faith in God to get her through the rough parts. Her mantra became "Thy Will Be Done" from this scripture "He went away again the second time, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if this cup may not pass away from me, except I drink it, thy will be done" (Matthew 26:42, KJV). God took Erin home on June 6th. Her one mission during her fight was to give back and to make a difference.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, David H. Pinson, Sr., her paternal grandmother, Mary Louise Pinson, and her maternal grandmother, Louise Lee.
She leaves behind her husband Tyler, and three year old daughter, Sage; Parents Joe and Beverly Pinson, sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Ron Harmon, their 3 children, Emmy, Jack, and Reid; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Derik Pearson, and daughter Lottie, one brother, Matthew Pinson, the Davis family, the Clary family, the Pinson family, and the Cook family, She had three extended families that she loved. The Robert Lance Jewelers family, the Caldwell family, and the Poston family.
Her husband, Tyler, has established the Erin Davis Breast Cancer Fund for Young Mothers through the Ribbons of Love Foundation. In lieu of flowers, money can be sent to this Fund at Box 204, Shallowater, Tx 79363. We ask all who loved and supported Erin to help complete her mission to give back and make a difference.
Anyone who knew Erin, knew how special she was. There was just something about her that was memorable. Her sister said, "Erin was a comet that burned too bright and too fast and flew through our lives so quickly". Erin loved everyone she met but she loved two people just a little bit more. She loved Tyler and Sage with every ounce in her little body. Erin was a burst of energy when she entered a room. Erin loved harder, laughed louder, sang better, knew everyone, and was always in a hurry, she was a comet. When Sage was born, she was born with that same spark. The flame has been lit and passed on. When Erin found out she had Invasive Ductal Breast cancer at the age of 24 in January 2019, she relied on her faith in God to get her through the rough parts. Her mantra became "Thy Will Be Done" from this scripture "He went away again the second time, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if this cup may not pass away from me, except I drink it, thy will be done" (Matthew 26:42, KJV). God took Erin home on June 6th. Her one mission during her fight was to give back and to make a difference.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, David H. Pinson, Sr., her paternal grandmother, Mary Louise Pinson, and her maternal grandmother, Louise Lee.
She leaves behind her husband Tyler, and three year old daughter, Sage; Parents Joe and Beverly Pinson, sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Ron Harmon, their 3 children, Emmy, Jack, and Reid; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Derik Pearson, and daughter Lottie, one brother, Matthew Pinson, the Davis family, the Clary family, the Pinson family, and the Cook family, She had three extended families that she loved. The Robert Lance Jewelers family, the Caldwell family, and the Poston family.
Her husband, Tyler, has established the Erin Davis Breast Cancer Fund for Young Mothers through the Ribbons of Love Foundation. In lieu of flowers, money can be sent to this Fund at Box 204, Shallowater, Tx 79363. We ask all who loved and supported Erin to help complete her mission to give back and make a difference.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.