Mesquite, TX formerly of Lubbock- 87 passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Erma was born in Paris, TX on November 7, 1932, to Mr. and Mrs. Henry McChristian. She was employed at the South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG) until she retired in 2006. Erma leaves to cherish her memory; her sister, Mary Mosley; one daughter, Mary (Kay) Manzay; two sons, Ricky (Betty) McChristian and Steven Finch; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.