Lubbock- 90, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Erma was born December 25, 1929 to Virgil and Floye Ava. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Erma leaves to cherish her memory; two children, Mona Russell and Mike Stokes; sister, Gwen McClaran; brother, Gene Swift; 5 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020