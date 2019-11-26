|
Tahoka- Ermalinda Banda Benavidez (Linda) passed away from a lengthy illness and was received into heaven on November 24, 2019. She was born January 29, 1957 in Lamesa. She was preceded in death by her parents Patricio and Librada Banda, two brothers, Ray Banda and Robert Banda, one grandson, Nathan Benavidez and several nephews.
Linda made her life in O'Donnell until 1980 when she moved to Tahoka, she later returned to her childhood home of O'Donnell in 2010. She worked seasonal jobs and was a CNA for ten years at the Slaton Nursing Home. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and doing yard work. She was a well-known person in the community and was always willing to help people. Linda was a member of a nondenominational Pentecostal church for the past six years where Jose and Irene Martinez are pastors in Welch, TX. Her fondest memories were spending time with her two grandsons, Thomas and Nicolas Benavidez of Fluvanna.
She is survived by two sons, Fernando Benavidez and wife Cherry of Fluvanna and Gabriel Benavidez of Tahoka; grandsons, Thomas and Nicolas Benavidez of Fluvanna; three sisters, Lisa Rhoderick and husband Kody Rhoderick, of Silverton, Elva Maldonado of Lubbock, and Erminia Honesto of Draw as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with the family receiving friends 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka. Services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes, Tahoka with interment to follow at O'Donnell Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019