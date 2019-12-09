|
|
|
Lubbock- 51, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. He was born to Eugene and Vera Dill on March 17, 1968 at Reese Air Force Base. He leaves to cherish his memory; two brothers, Raymond Dill and Eugene Dill, Jr.; two sisters, Jackelon Johns and Linda Dill; a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019