Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Dill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minister Ernest Austin Dill


1968 - 2019
Send Flowers
Minister Ernest Austin Dill Obituary
Lubbock- 51, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. He was born to Eugene and Vera Dill on March 17, 1968 at Reese Air Force Base. He leaves to cherish his memory; two brothers, Raymond Dill and Eugene Dill, Jr.; two sisters, Jackelon Johns and Linda Dill; a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -