Lubbock- Ernest Edward Little, 52, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Lubbock. Ernest was born on January 9, 1968 in Belton, Texas to Arther Albert Little and Patsy Marie Duff Little. He was raised in Lubbock and graduated from Coronado High School in 1986. He married Sheila Lynelle Griffin on February 11, 1994 in Lubbock. He had worked at Rip Griffin Gas Stations and was currently working as a Molding Press Scheduler for NN, Inc., which used to be Industrial Molding. He had worked there for 28 years and had served the company in many ways. He was full of knowledge and expertise when it came to his job. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Tech Red Raiders, cooking breakfast, sewing, collecting coins, collecting baseball and football cards, and playing Xbox. He was a down to earth person that was very non-judgmental. Many family, friends, and co-workers would look to him for advice, and he was a great listener. He was a jokester and fun to be around and loved his family very much.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Sheila Little, step-daughter, Samantha Delgado, 2 siblings, Buddy Little and Melissa Walker, 3 grandchildren, Taylor B. Dickson and fiance', Clay Crawford, Paige Delgado, and Landon Delgado, expecting great grandson, Cayson W. Crawford, numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins, and his boxer dog, Pepper. He is preceded in death by his son, Travis Little, his parents, aunt Janie Lee, and his boxer dog, Ginger.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Visitation will be from 2 - 7 PM on Friday at the Venue on Broadway, and the family will receive friends from 5 - 7 PM. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information and to access the live video stream at the time of the service. A recording of the service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.