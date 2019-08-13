Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Ernest James Bradbury


1932 - 2019
Ernest James Bradbury Obituary
Lubbock- Graveside services, with military honors, for Ernest James Bradbury, Sr, 86 of Lubbock will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ernest was born July 21, 1932 in Everett, Massachusetts, to the late Ernest and Mary Bradbury, he passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Lubbock. Ernest served in the United Air Forces during the Vietnam War. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
