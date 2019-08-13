|
Lubbock- Graveside services, with military honors, for Ernest James Bradbury, Sr, 86 of Lubbock will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ernest was born July 21, 1932 in Everett, Massachusetts, to the late Ernest and Mary Bradbury, he passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Lubbock. Ernest served in the United Air Forces during the Vietnam War. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019