|
|
Lubbock- Ernest "Neto" Polendo Rodriquez was born on January 3, 1949 in Eagle Pass and passed away on Tuesday March 6, 2019. He leaves behind four daughters Judy (Candido) Rosales, Priscilla Rodriquez both of Shallowater, Bobbie Rodriquez-Ramirez (Roy) and Kathy Rodriquez (JB Sepeda) both of Lubbock.; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, expecting his seventh, one nephew and three nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Anita Rodriquez and only brother Antonio Rodriquez II. He will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor by all who knew him. The family will hold a private memorial service this evening Friday March 15, 2019.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019