Lubbock, TX- Graveside services for Ernest Roy "Ernie" Watson, 79 of Lubbock, TX will be held Sunday March 29, 2020 at 2 PM in the Elliott Cemetery, Gunter, TX. Viewing will be held Friday March 27, 2020 from 1 PM to 8 PM at Abell Funeral Home Abernathy, TX. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mr. Watson died March 26, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.
He was born May 11, 1940 to Richard Watson and Vertie Lee Mitchell in Whitharral, TX. Ernest was raised in Whitharral were he graduated high school in 1959. He married LaDelle Hazelton August 27, 1988 in Lubbock, TX. Ernest worked for Pat's Record Center in Littlefield, TX for 30 years. He then went to work for Lamb County Electric Coop for 16 years, retiring in 2014. Ernest was a member of the Littlefield chamber of commerce for many years, a proud lifetime member of the NRA.and a member of the 78th and University Church of Christ.
Ernest is preceded in death by a sister Elaine.
He is survived by his wife LaDelle Watson of Lubbock, 4 sons Danny Logan and wife Angie of Gunter, David Logan and wife Barbara of Canyon, TX Jeff Logan & wife Lesley of Lubbock, and Jon Logan and wife Julia of Gunter, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren with 2 on the way, and a sister June Kiser of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020