Ervin L. Hatchett


1957 - 2019
Ervin L. Hatchett Obituary
Lubbock- 61, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Ervin was born on July 19, 1957 to the late Ervin Hatchett and Rosie Gipson in Lubbock, TX. Ervin attended Lubbock Public School and graduated from Estacado High School.. He was employed at the Oil Mill. Ervin leaves to cherish his memory; one son, Donny Hatchett (Chasity Martinez); two daughters, Aja Petties and Kristi Hatchett; four sisters, Sharline (Eugene) Patterson, Rosa Hatchett, Pamela Ford, and Margaret Ford; six brothers, Lawrence Gipson, Colonel Lee Ford, Aquesta Ford, Curtis Gipson, Lindsey Ford, and Tom Ford; two grandsons; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019
