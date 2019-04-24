|
Lubbock- Esiquio Martinez, Jr., 64 of Lubbock passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born December 27, 1954 to Esiquio C. Sr. and Elvira (Soliz) Martinez in Littlefield. Jr. graduated from Cooper High School in 1973 and attended Texas Tech University. He married Angela (Camacho) Martinez May 9. Jr. owned Jr. Martinez Tile for over 30 years and retired in 2017, at which time he worked in maintenance for the Overton Hotel. He was a 4th Degree Knight with Knights of Columbus.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Angela; children, Adam and Melissa Martinez of Plano, Melissa and Sammy Gonzales of Murphy, Rene and Angela Martinez, Jesus Martinez, Jr., Blanca and Xavier Gomez, Margarita and Federico Gamboa all of Lubbock; siblings, Manuel and Alice Martinez, Oralia and Jose Gomez, Gilbert and Diane Martinez, Lenor and Luis Losoya, Veronica Martinez all of Lubbock; fifteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and again, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Venue on Broadway. Mass of Christian burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019