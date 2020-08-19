Lubbock- Esperanza Castillo. 66 of Lubbock passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born August 10, 1954 to Theodore and Irene (Molina) Villafranco in Berclair, Texas. Esperanza was an EVS Supervisor for Covenant Medical Center. She loved to go garage sale shopping and she collected antiques. Esperanza was a member of Alliance Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, daughter, partner, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Dolores Elias and spouse Richard, Michelle Esparza and spouse Ricky, Rene Castillo and spouse Adam, Sandra Quevedo and spouse Joseph; her boyfriend of 22 years, Antonio Garcia; siblings, Yolanda Reyes, Linda Monjaraz, Rosa Castilleja, Armando Reyes, Elsa Gomez, Arnulfo Reyes; her ex-husband and friend, Vicente Castillo, Jr.She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Oscar and Jay; and two sisters, Janie and Mary.A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.