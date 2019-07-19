|
Lubbock- Esperanza Teresa "Wedda" Ortiz, 47, of Lubbock, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born April 18, 1972 in Lubbock to John and Connie Ortiz. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1991 and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Esperanza spent 14 years of her life with her husband, Greg Flores. She enjoyed cooking and made the best cornbread salad. She loved to listen to music, loved to dance, as well as to watch reruns of Little House on the Prairie and Golden Girls. She collected crosses and stuffed animals and most importantly loved God and her family. Several of her nieces and nephews considered her a second mom.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; son, Gregory Flores; brother, Albert Ortiz; and five sisters, Virginia Garza, Andrea "Woody" Rodriguez, Melissa Licon, Lori Ann Ortiz-Guerrero all of Lubbock and Leticia Ortiz of Groton, NY. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Corina Escamilla; and brother, Andrew Ortiz.
A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with a rosary being recited at 6:00 pm. A separate but short viewing will be held at 9:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am. Cremation with burial will take place in private at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019