|
|
Levelland- Essie Mae Scott, 91, of Levelland went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2020.
She was born December 24, 1928 in Dickens, Texas to Earnest B. and Thella (Rice) Jarrett. Essie attended Roosevelt schools where she met and married Billie J. Scott on April 22, 1944 in Paducah, Texas. She lived most of her life raising her family in Lubbock, Texas.
Essie enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and family events. She devoted her life to loving others, doing for others, and exercising her faith. Essie served her Lord and Savior for 80 years, teaching Sunday School and sharing the gospel with others. A number could not be put on paper of the lives this woman has touched with her faith and strength in God. She was the "Rock" of the family and a true matriarch.
She retired from LISD food service after 15 years in 1996. Essie was a 41 year member of Second Baptist Church in Levelland; and 40 years in area churches of Lubbock.
Essie is survived by her children, Jan and Frank Anderson of Whitharral, Joe and Cathy Scott of Lubbock, Jeff and Cindy Scott of Arlington, and Karen Daniel of Levelland; brother, C.W. and Betty Jarrett of Weatherford; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren; and 3 great great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Scott; son, Billie Steve Scott and wife Sharlett; son, Jerry Lynn Scott; great grandson, Kevin Umberger; great great great granddaughter, Felicity Broyles; brother, Leon Jarrett; and parents, E.B. and Thella Jarrett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Second Baptist Church in Levelland to honor Essie's memory.
Thank you Texas Home Heath for your loving care of our mother.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020