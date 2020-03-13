|
Lubbock- Estanislada "Tina" Carrizalez, 94, entered into the loving arms of our heavenly Father on Monday, March 09, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Lubbock, Texas. Rosary will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church on Saturday March 14, 2020, at 10a.m. with Father Nahum Lopez officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Estanislada Huerta was born to the late Silbestre and Santos (Fernandez) Huerta on November 13, 1925 in Big Foot, Texas. She was a lifelong member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Estanislada Huerta married Domingo Sr. on July 12, 1948; they were married for 66 years. Estanislada Carrizalez was the family Matriarch and strived to keep the family united. Mrs. Carrizalez was instrumental of the founding and growth of St. Theresa's with other loving families of Carlisle, Tx. Ms. Carrizalez from Texas Tech University as a head cook for Stangle / Murdough Hall. She enjoyed serving the Lord as a Guadalupana & enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Estanislada Carrizalez is preceded by her husband, Domingo Sr., a son died in childbirth, Lindo, siblings; 2 brothers and sisters. She is survived by 9 children, Domingo Jr., Mary Anthony, Benita Gomez (Benito), Conception "Cept", Hortencia "Tencha", Yolanda, Irma Aguirre (George), Brenda Flores (Mario), Patricia Carrizalez (Manual "Manny". She is also survived by 21 grandchildren; 27 greatgrandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be left at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020