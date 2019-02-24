|
|
Slaton- Estelle Marie Simek Heinrich, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 22. Rosary will be held Monday, February 25 at 6:00 PM at Englund's Funeral Service in Slaton. Mass of Resurrection will be Tuesday, February 26 at !0:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Slaton.
Estelle was born April 3, 1929 in Bomarton, Texas to Charlie and Vlasta Simek. After completing high school as the Valedictorian, she moved to Lubbock to attend Draughn's Business School. Shortly after, she met and married the love of her life, Oscar J. Heinrich on September 27, 1949. They were blessed with four children.
Estelle was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a supporter of many of their organizations including the St. Joseph school, funeral meals, church quilters, finance council, and served as a Catholic Daughter for 35 years. She was an avid member of the Senior Citizen's dances and loved to serve her family and the community.
Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Joyce Keller and husband George of Sandia Park, NM; two sons, Glenn Heinrich and wife Patricia, and Mark Heinrich and wife Davia all of Slaton, TX; and one sister, Charlene Gajdos of Riverside, CA along with 10 grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Oscar; a sister, Evelyn; a brother, Alvin and a son, Larry.
Memorials may be made to St. Josephs Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019