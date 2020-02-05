|
Lubbock- Ethel Celine Hantske Forman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was surrounded by her family when she departed this life on January 26, 2020, after a brief illness.
Ethel was born in Columbia, South Carolina on January 1, 1928, to Madeline Horres and William George Hantske. As a child, she lived in New Orleans, Louisiana and Charleston and Spartanburg, South Carolina. Although she moved permanently to Texas in 1954, she never lost her slightly southern accent and she often shared stories from those early days. She graduated from Converse College in Spartanburg in 1948 with a B.A. Biology/Chemistry and accepted her first teaching position at Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro, Virginia. Shortly after arriving in Waynesboro, she met her beloved Howell who proposed to her on their first date. Ethel and Howell Northcutt Forman, Jr. were married in Spartanburg on August 27, 1949 and celebrated their 68th anniversary prior to Howell's death in 2018.
Ethel and Howell moved to Dallas after his discharge from the U.S. Navy. Ethel was an involved wife and mother. Her children remember her as an active supporter for all of their many activities from piano recitals to school plays, YMCA Sports, Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts and later, the Aggie Mothers' Club. In 1959, the family joined Central Christian Church in Dallas where Ethel filled many roles including Sunday School teacher and member of both the church Board and the Board of the Christian Women's Fellowship.
A passionate lifelong learner and educator, Ethel returned to Southern Methodist University in 1970 in order to update her knowledge of the field of biology so that she might return to the classroom. She received her Masters in Biology in 1973; her dissertation involved the work of NASA's Skylab program. She taught in and chaired the Science Department at Highland Park High School from 1972 until 1980.
In 1980, Ethel and Howell moved to Lubbock, Texas. Shortly thereafter, Ethel returned to the classroom and taught in the science department of J.T. Hutchinson Junior High in Lubbock until her retirement in 1990.
Ethel and Howell were active members of First Christian Church in Lubbock. Ethel participated in the Christian Women's Fellowship and the Mary Martha Bible Study Group, serving in leadership positions with both.
Following in her mother's footsteps, Ethel was an avid writer, painter and storyteller. She published her study skills guide for elementary school-aged children, Ahead of Time, in 1997. In 2010 she was featured in the SouthWest Sage, the monthly newsletter of the SouthWest Writers. She leaves several manuscripts to be published posthumously.
Ethel and Howell moved to Raider Ranch in 2017 where Ethel rapidly became engaged with the community. Following Howell's death, Ethel learned to play dominoes and has told tales of fierce fun and good-natured competition around the domino table. She particularly enjoyed sharing meals and swapping stories with her new neighbors there at Lakeview Tower.
Ethel embraced life with energy and optimism. Her enthusiasm for life spilled over into her conversations and her stories. She epitomized unconditional love and was a committed and practicing Christian. As in life, so in death: she remained a teacher to the very end, showing us by her peaceful courage the joy of returning to her Heavenly Father.
Ethel is survived by her children: Reagin Forman Hults (Sid Curless), Howell "Trip" Northcutt Forman, III (Leanne) and Stephen Hantske Forman (Jeanette). Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Reagin's sons and their children: David Hults (Cindy); Jonathan Hults (Bronwyn and their son, Dustin); and Jason Hults (Alyson and their daughters, Elena and Briana). Trip's family includes Ashley Forman (her son, Shiloh), Howell "Cutter" Northcutt Forman IV (Ashley), Randall Forman, Hailey Forman (her daughter, Rovana Forman-Lemmond) and Leanne's sons Justin Lowrey (Brandi Clift), Kevin Lowrey, and Jordan Lowrey (Hannah and their son, Wade). Steve's family includes Jeana Gering (Danny and their daughter, Janelle), Allison Stoos (Chris and their daughter, Ruth), and Annie Tucker (Adam).
In addition, she is survived by her sister Madeline Hantske Walthall of San Antonio, nieces Lee Walthall Brown and Erin Hantske Edwards, and nephew Robert Eugene Walthall. She was predeceased in 2013 by her brother, William "Bill" George Hantske Jr. (Anne).
Ethel will be buried in Dallas next to her beloved Howell and their son, John William Forman, who predeceased them in 1959. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and support staff of Covenant Hospital, Lubbock as well as the loving staff and caretakers of Synergy HomeCare of Lubbock.
Arrangements are being handled by Sparkman-Hillcrest of Dallas. A memorial service is planned for Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 at First Christian Church in Lubbock. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to First Christian Church in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020