Lubbock- Alice Ethelene Abston passed away on June 7, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 97 years at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Ethelene's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Alice Ethelene Abston was born in Crowell, TX, on April 8, 1922 to Tom and Claude Lawson. She graduated Five-in-One High School. After high school Ethelene attended business school in Wichita Falls, Texas. She worked for several insurance companies.



Ethelene married the love of her life, Horace S. Abston on July 5, 1943. They moved to Lockettville in 1945 where they operated a country store until 1965 and farmed until about 1978. They were members of the Ropesville Church of Christ.



Ethelene loved sewing and worked as a seamstress for Dotty Dan Clothing in Brownfield. Later, she worked in the alternation departments of Hemphill-Wells, Hackells, The Bridal Shop and The Fit Shop. Ethelene started her own alteration business continuing to work until she announced her retirement just before her 97th birthday.



Ethelene is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Abston.



Loved ones include her son, H. T. Abston and wife, Johnnye (Mickey) of Lubbock; daughter, Cathy Ann Elrod and husband, William (Bill) of Paint Rock TX; 3 granddaughters Mary Backus and husband, Steven of Wolfforth; Tammie Abston and Shana Nusz of Lubbock; 2 grandsons, Jonathan and Andrew Ator of San Antonio; 7 great-great Bailee, Kadee, Alyssa, Adrian, Aaron, Anthony, Hunter; and 5 great-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Addison, Zaven, Jameson, and Violet.



The family of Ethelene Abston would appreciate contributions to be given to the Children's Home of Lubbock in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019