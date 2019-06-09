Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethelene Abston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethelene Abston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethelene Abston Obituary
Lubbock- Alice Ethelene Abston passed away on June 7, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 97 years at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Ethelene's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Alice Ethelene Abston was born in Crowell, TX, on April 8, 1922 to Tom and Claude Lawson. She graduated Five-in-One High School. After high school Ethelene attended business school in Wichita Falls, Texas. She worked for several insurance companies.

Ethelene married the love of her life, Horace S. Abston on July 5, 1943. They moved to Lockettville in 1945 where they operated a country store until 1965 and farmed until about 1978. They were members of the Ropesville Church of Christ.

Ethelene loved sewing and worked as a seamstress for Dotty Dan Clothing in Brownfield. Later, she worked in the alternation departments of Hemphill-Wells, Hackells, The Bridal Shop and The Fit Shop. Ethelene started her own alteration business continuing to work until she announced her retirement just before her 97th birthday.

Ethelene is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Abston.

Loved ones include her son, H. T. Abston and wife, Johnnye (Mickey) of Lubbock; daughter, Cathy Ann Elrod and husband, William (Bill) of Paint Rock TX; 3 granddaughters Mary Backus and husband, Steven of Wolfforth; Tammie Abston and Shana Nusz of Lubbock; 2 grandsons, Jonathan and Andrew Ator of San Antonio; 7 great-great Bailee, Kadee, Alyssa, Adrian, Aaron, Anthony, Hunter; and 5 great-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Addison, Zaven, Jameson, and Violet.

The family of Ethelene Abston would appreciate contributions to be given to the Children's Home of Lubbock in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now