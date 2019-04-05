Home

Ettie Pearl Haynes


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ettie Pearl Haynes Obituary
Lubbock- 80, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Ettie was born on February 10, 1939 to Daniel and Bessie Smith in Harrison County, Texas. She received her education at Marshall Public Schools. She worked for Texas Instruments. Ettie leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Billy Haynes, Sr.; two daughters, MaCasha Shepard (Russell) and Peggy Mason (Will); one son, Billy Haynes, Jr.; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; five sisters, Carolyn Pilot (Charles), Verna Thornton, Yvonne Wheeler (Clarence), Debra Gray and Angela Pierce; two brothers, L. C. Smith and James Hutchinson; one uncle, Eddie Jennings (Velma);a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Johns Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
