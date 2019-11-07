|
|
Lubbock- 95, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1924 in Mineola, Texas March 26, 1924 to the parentage of George and Emma Conger. He leaves to mourn his passing one daughter, Alice L. Hunt; two sons, Elton Conger and Victor Hicks (Alberta); seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; other family and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parkway Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019