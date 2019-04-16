|
|
Lubbock, Texas- Eugene Henry, at age 94, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Gene looked forward to his eternal life as well as being reunited with his beloved wife of 64 years, Betty Jean Prier Henry. Gene is survived by his three children and their families, including five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service is planned.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019