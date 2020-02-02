|
Lubbock- Eugene Roberts, 95, of Lubbock, passed away January 29, 2020. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Texas on July 10, 1924. Eugene graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. He was married to Ruth Homer on October 26, 1946. Eugene had a career in Coca Cola Bottling for 50 years following his service in World War II with the 2nd Marine Division in the South Pacific. He has a passion for wood working, golf, and fishing. He is survived by his daughters Linda Ripley husband Jim and Debbie Beasley. His grandchildren Brandon and Cassiey Ripley, Heather and Matt Cronin, and Tonya Pierce. 4 great-grandchildren Tyler Black, Kaden Ripley, Karter Ripley, and Hazel Dowell and one great-great grandchild Parker Black. A graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park Lubbock, Texas to celebrate Eugene's life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to the Area Community Hospice Inc. 4300 Olton Road Plainview, Texas 79072, areacommunityhospice.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020