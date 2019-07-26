|
Lubbock- Eugene Ward Haley Jr. of Lubbock passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born May 28, 1951 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Eugene Ward Haley and Mary Elizabeth (Fewell) Haley. He married Kathryn Weavel in Muskogee, Oklahoma on April 14, 1973. Gene worked for Lack's Furniture for many years and the last ten years were spent working at Wells Fargo Bank. He was a loving father and was a member of the Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Eugene Ward Haley, III and his wife Celeste of Sundown; daughters, Heather Haley and Allison Walker and her husband Martin both of Lubbock: sister Deborah Branscum of Skiatook, Oklahoma and 3 grandchildren, Conner and Cameron Haley and Haley Walker all of Lubbock
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kathryn.
Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway, 2205 Broadway, Lubbock, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019