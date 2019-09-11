Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A time of fellowship and remembrance
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The First Baptist Church of Brownfield
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Baptist Church of Brownfield
Eugenia "Jean" Floyd


1934 - 2019
Eugenia "Jean" Floyd Obituary
Brownfield- Eugenia (Jean) Floyd, born September 6, 1934 to Beatrice and Chock Mulkey in Colfax, Louisiana, passed away September 7, 2019. She married O.E. Floyd, Jr September 6, 1954.

Jean was a caregiver to all she met, had a servant's heart, and was referred to as another angel on our side.

She was active in the Brownfield community, volunteering at the hospital as a "pink lady". Her employment included the First National Bank, the ASCS office, United Way and was owner of Floyd Trucking, Inc.

Being active in her church, becoming a Christian at an early age, she taught Sunday school, was a member of the Sweet Spirit Singers and sang in the choir.

Jean hosted many "bag lady" luncheons to celebrate the birthdays of the women at her church as well as other girlfriends.

Gardening was a top priority which allowed her to provide beauty wherever she was. A close second was playing "hand and foot" and other table games, claiming she rarely got to win. Others might disagree.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Chock Mulkey; sister, Rose Ann Schoolcraft; and brother, Charles R. Mulkey.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, O.E. Floyd, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Lawson and husband, David of Wolfforth, TX; and Juanita Parsons of Kyle, Texas; sister-in-law, Francis Johnson of Brownfield; best friend, Karen Romine of Brownfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, yet we find comfort knowing she's at home with her Savior.

Services are scheduled at The First Baptist Church of Brownfield at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 with viewing one hour prior to the service. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, in Lubbock. A tribute of Jean's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
