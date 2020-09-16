1/1
Eugenio "Cuate" Martinez
1939 - 2020
Lubbock- Eugenio M. Martinez, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 13, 2020. He was born January 16, 1939 in Floresville, Texas to Alfredo and Maria Martinez. He married Oralia Martinez on January 7, 1958, and they shared 59 years together. Eugenio was a retired truck driver and a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He enjoyed brisk walks and loved visiting with family and friends. He will be remembered for being a good father and grandfather. He was a very joyful man with a great sense of humor.

Eugenio is survived by his daughters Diana (Francisco) Reyna, Sally (David) Martinez, Rosie Martinez; his son Freddy (Mary Ann) Martinez; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Oralia T. Martinez, his sister Maria Hernandez, and his parents.

A visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Tuesday, September 15 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary at 7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with Deacon Joe Morin officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
SEP
16
Burial
Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
