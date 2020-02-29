|
|
Lubbock- Eunice Marie Opitz Hunter, 88, of Brownfield, TX passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1931, in Hinton, Oklahoma to Rudolph Optiz and Dora Constien Opitz.
Eunice was raised in Hinton on a farm/ranch and enjoyed riding horses. She graduated valedictorian and move to Oklahoma City to pursue a business degree. While there she met the love of her life, Jacque, at a Lutheran Church Social Event. They married and raised their children in Lubbock and Brownfield. Eunice's volunteer activities included work at a low income pediatric clinic, Braille Bible Translations, and Presbyterian Church functions. She was a collector of Art and Antiques, an expert seamstress, quilter, and avid gardener. She enjoyed tennis, attending Grand Slam events, and spending time at her cabin in Angel Fire, New Mexico. She had a strong faith and loved her family and pets.
Eunice worked at Hewitt's Antique Store and as typing TA at Brownfield High School. In 1987, she and Jacque started one of the first grape vineyards south of Brownfield and sold to many prominent wineries throughout Texas.
Preceded in death were parents; Rudolph Opitz and Dora Constien Optiz; loving husband Jacque Hunter; brothers, Alfred and George Optiz; and sister, Dorothy Opitz Collier.
Survived by son, Marque Hunter and wife Amy, of Lubbock, TX; two daughters, Jacqueline Emmett and husband Trent, of Abilene, TX and Jennifer Pessa and husband Mark, of Indialantic, FL; one sister, Agnus Stehr, of Clinton, OK; one brother, Edwin Opitz, of Hinton, OK; grandchildren: Alisha King and husband Bryan, Brett Emmett and wife Allison, Cara Emmett, Shelley Pessa, Kurt Pessa, Keaton, Haiden, Reagan, and Jacque Hunter; six great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels, Carillon, Mesa Springs, and family friends for their support throughout the years.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 7801 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79423.
Memorials may be made to: Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch, Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174-001, , or to a local Pet Shelter.
Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020